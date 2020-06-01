Big Bend National Park reopens for day-use

Big Bend National Park has now reopened to the public.

The park announced Monday that they are open for day-use.

Day-use includes the following:

Scenic driving and bicycling along all paved park roads.

Select front-country trails for day hiking:

-Chisos Mountain Trails:

The Window, Window View, Lost Mine, Emory Peak, South Rim, Laguna Meadows, Boot Canyon, Colima, Pinnacles, Boot Canyon.

-East Side Trails:

Dugout Wells, Rio Grande Village Nature Trail, Boquillas Canyon Trail.

-West Side Trails:

Sam Nail Ranch, Burro Mesa, Ward Spring, Chimneys, Mule Ears Spring, Tuff Canyon, Dorgan-Sublett, Santa Elena Canyon Trail.

-Rio Grande for day use river trips from paved road access points only.

Groups of non-household members are limited to 5.

-Chisos Mountains Restaurant: Open for take-out meals only.

Limited menu. 11 am to 5 pm.

-Panther Junction Gas Station and store.

OPEN 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. limited selection of food/snacks/drinks

-Fossil Discovery Exhibit.

-Restroom facilities.

The following areas and facilities remain closed at this time:

-All Visitor Centers.

-All campgrounds and backcountry campsites.

-Chisos Mountains Lodge overnight accommodations.

-Rio Grande Village and Chisos Basin Camper Stores.

-All gravel roads and backcountry roads.

-The Hot Springs Historic Area and associated trails.

-Boquillas Port of Entry.

More information can be found on the park's website here.