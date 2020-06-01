Big Bend National Park reopens for day-use

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Tx. (KOSA) -- Big Bend National Park has now reopened to the public.
The park announced Monday that they are open for day-use.
Day-use includes the following:
Scenic driving and bicycling along all paved park roads.
Select front-country trails for day hiking:
-Chisos Mountain Trails:
The Window, Window View, Lost Mine, Emory Peak, South Rim, Laguna Meadows, Boot Canyon, Colima, Pinnacles, Boot Canyon.
-East Side Trails:
Dugout Wells, Rio Grande Village Nature Trail, Boquillas Canyon Trail.
-West Side Trails:
Sam Nail Ranch, Burro Mesa, Ward Spring, Chimneys, Mule Ears Spring, Tuff Canyon, Dorgan-Sublett, Santa Elena Canyon Trail.
-Rio Grande for day use river trips from paved road access points only.
Groups of non-household members are limited to 5.
-Chisos Mountains Restaurant: Open for take-out meals only.
Limited menu. 11 am to 5 pm.
-Panther Junction Gas Station and store.
OPEN 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. limited selection of food/snacks/drinks
-Fossil Discovery Exhibit.
-Restroom facilities.
The following areas and facilities remain closed at this time:
-All Visitor Centers.
-All campgrounds and backcountry campsites.
-Chisos Mountains Lodge overnight accommodations.
-Rio Grande Village and Chisos Basin Camper Stores.
-All gravel roads and backcountry roads.
-The Hot Springs Historic Area and associated trails.
-Boquillas Port of Entry.
More information can be found on the park's website here.