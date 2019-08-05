Big Bend National Park closing areas for Bighorn Sheep

Parts of Big Bend National Park will be closed next week as park officials work to protect Desert Bighorn Sheep.

According to a release, the Deadhorse Mountains and surrounding areas including the Dagger Flat Road and Old Ore Road will be closed from Sunday, August 11 through Saturday, August 17.

During this time the National Park Service will be working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to remove invasive Barbary Sheep that harm the Bighorn Sheep habitats.

"Barbary Sheep have been in the park for the past three decades and have increased significantly in recent years. Hundreds of Barbary Sheep inhabit the park, but the park has only one very small known population of native Desert Bighorn Sheep. Barbary Sheep control is necessary as they compete with native species including preventing Desert Bighorn from accessing water, threaten biodiversity, and impair park visitor’s ability to experience natural conditions and scenery," stated the park in a release.