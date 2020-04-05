Biden says Democratic convention may need to be held virtually

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden says the Democratic National Convention that has already been delayed until August may need to be held virtually.

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Biden said on ABC’s “This Week” it may not be possible to put tens of thousands of people in one place.

Biden has a commanding lead in delegates and needs to clinch his party’s presidential nomination as the coronavirus’ spread continues to reshape the race for the White House.

Biden says he plans to wear a mask in public. That conforms with federal guidelines that Americans use face coverings in public places. But it contradicts President Donald Trump, who says he’s choosing not to do that.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.