Biden questioned about sharing 2020 ticket with Republican

Former Vice President Joe Biden entertained the idea of choosing a Republican as a 2020 running mate as he campaigned Monday, though he conceded he didn’t have anyone specific in mind.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a gathering during a campaign stop in Exeter, N.H., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Credit: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A voter in Exeter, New Hampshire, had asked the Democratic presidential contender would if he would consider such a move.

Biden went on to say there “are some really decent Republicans that are out there still,” before adding that “they’ve got to step up.”

Biden says he refuses “to accept the proposition that we’ll be in a state of perpetual war with Republicans."

