Bible survives vehicle fire in Texas

A Texas fire department shared the story of a Bible that survived an intense fire on Sunday.

According to the Deer Park Fire Department, firefighters were called to a vehicle fire around noon.

Once the fire was put out firefighters discovered a Bible sitting on the dash.

The fire department says that the dash was "completely burned up and dissolved into ash and melted plastic as was the engine compartment and passenger compartment."

Only the Bible's back cover was damaged by the fire.