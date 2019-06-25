Beto O'Rourke's proposed war tax would create a trust fund for veterans

One presidential candidate is suggesting a new tax that would help veterans returning home from war.

Democratic 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke announced a plan Monday that would tax non-military families to build a trust fund for veterans.

O’Rourke’s campaign website said Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are projected to pay almost a trillion dollars for health care over the next few decades.

The war tax is meant to help veterans tackle those costs.

“Well I think it’s a good thing because our soldiers they go over and fight for our country and for our freedom, so I think I’d be a good thing to preserve their well-being when they come back,” Stacy Sherman said.

“It’s just like welfare,” Kisskadan Warren said. “Would the welfare actually go into being welfare or is it just sitting there being used for other things? Would the money we’re actually paying in, would it make it to the veterans when they get out and they can’t work and are disabled?”

“But I think a lot of times our veterans come back with issues and they’re not addressed like they should be since they’re the heroes,” Monica Yvarra said. “They’re our heroes. They represent America, they defend us when it’s necessary. And then they come back to some harsh realities sometimes.”

O’Rourke’s plan also includes building a veteran health-care system and bring troops back home from Iraq and Afghanistan

