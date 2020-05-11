Last Call: Beer Garden's owner reflects on closing after five years of service

Local businesses all over West Texas are struggling to survive as the governor’s stay at home orders keep storefronts temporarily closed.

This week we learned Beer Garden has been strained so much it won’t open again.

In the coming weeks, Governor Greg Abbott plans to relax his stay at home orders allowing more businesses to reopen.

But for businesses like Beer Garden, it’s already too late.

More than five years ago, Jorge Hernandez started out with a love of craft beer and a simple dream.

“I wanted to create a place where I actually wanted to come to work every day,” Hernandez said.

And he did.

Since Hernandez sold his first beer from one of four taps, the Beer Garden grew into a local favorite in Midland as a friendly spot to grab a beer and meet new friends.

“So, my first time here again was that wondrous 'wow look at everything,'” Beer Guardian Poppi Mezo said. “It’s beautiful and people are happy.”

But all that changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit, and Texas locked down.

Now the once vibrant Beer Garden is a ghost town with no hopes of opening its doors again.

Hernandez said they needed the revenue they would have gotten in the spring because those savings are the only thing that could have kept them running dry through the slower winter season.

“But eventually we would have to shut down again,” Hernandez explained. “So, I decided to do it now rather than later.”

So, just like that, after years of prosperity all that’s left to do is clean up and give the staff their final tips.

“We’ve been working hard at this,” he said. “It’s sad. It’s sad.”

Hernandez was emotional looking around the empty Beer Garden, seeing the fruits of his labor all come crashing down.

But even though it hurts, he said he’ll never forget all the little moments that made those years special.

“All the good times that we had,” he said. “Singing karaoke, taking all my staff out bowling. I just keep thinking about those moments and I’m going to miss them, I’m going to miss them a lot.”

Thousands of Midlanders will no doubt look back on their own memories at the Beer Garden and raise a glass.

Hernandez floated the idea of reopening for events down the line, but for now he’s taking a breather before he figures out his next step.

