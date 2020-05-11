Beer Garden closes permanently

Businesses throughout Texas and in our local area have been hit hard by the coronavirus and the governor's stay at home orders.

It seems some will never open again.

Beer Garden in Midland is one of those businesses that announced they can't keep operating any longer.

The popular bar posted the news on their facebook page which is now marked as a permanently closed business.

It's sad news for many weekenders who enjoyed the charming bar and their management wants all of their former customers to know that although this is the end they're grateful to have served their community.

Beer garden released this statement on Saturday:

"To the great folks of the Permian Basin: thank you for five and a half years of support! It was an absolute honor to serve you and have built the many relationships we enjoyed beyond that of a business! With no promise, but a hope that you will see us again! We wish all of you the best!"