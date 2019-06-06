Be a Buddy: The perfect match

The friendship between 14-year-old MaKhilyn and his big brother David Hanss started just nine months ago.

As the only guy in his house with four sisters, MaKhilyn enjoys every hour he spends with his big brother David.

“The matching was perfect — I just love being around him,” MaKhilyn explained. “He’s a cool man to be around. He’s very active. I’m active.”

As the only guy in his house with four sisters, MaKhilyn enjoys every hour he spends with his big brother David.

“It’s not work to do this, truly it’s fun,” David said. “He’s a just a tremendous young man.”

These two share a special bond that’s both lasting and far-reaching.

“He’s helped me become a man,” MaKhilyn said. “He teaches me — it’s more than just doing fun activities — he teaches me about life.”

And MaKhilyn continues to enrich David’s life too, more than David ever imagined.

“I’m just surprised how impactful — not just to give back – but how fun it was going to be for me, and fulfilling and rewarding to give back in this way,” David explained.

David is one of approximately 120 active volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin. The non-profit needs 100 more to clear its waitlist of children and teens.

“Some of those kids have been waiting — I hate to say it — for years,” Susan Miller stated.

Susan helps review applications to find the perfect big little match. But without enough volunteers it’s tough.

“All we can do is tell them, we’re working on it, as soon as we have someone for you, we’ll let you know — that’s a very hard conversation to have with kids when we don’t have enough bigs for everyone,” Susan explained.

From 18 to 86-years-old or more, you can volunteer. You just need to give your attention and time.

“There is no magic; there’s no skill you have to have,” Susan said. “It’s just a person being there for a kid.”

And before you say, “I just don’t have the time,” — David understands. As a husband, father and attorney, he has a full plate too.

“I can relate, I think you can find the time,” David said. “You have to be organized and plan ahead a little bit.”

Whether that’s a Friday afternoon shooting hoops, or a Saturday barbecuing, just an hour or two a week ads up to a life-changing impact.

“You helped me become a man,” MaKhilyn said with a full heart and eyes looking straight at David. “You made me do man things I have never done - like hunting, fishing, changing oil — you just help me strive for greatness in everything I do.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters asks for a 6 hour a month commitment to mentor through the community-based program. Or a one hour a week commitment during the school year, to be a big through the school-based program.

If you’re interested in volunteering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call at (432) 687-0195.