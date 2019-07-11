Be a Buddy: Meet Xzavier

Inside Mr. Gatti’s, it was not hard to convince Xavier to try his hand at hoops. Persuading the 15-year-old to talk about himself was a taller order.

It’s easy to get bashful when you’re put on the spot. Especially with a reflective question like: what three adjectives describe you?

“Silly, funny, smart, I guess," Xzavier responded.

Xavier is clearly modest. He's a good sport too.

As a rising sophomore, he’s looking forward to playing on the basketball team and beginning geometry.

“I like math, I don’t know, it’s just easy to me," Xzavier explained.

After High School, Xzavier has his eyes set on Oklahoma University. But he’s keeping an open mind after that.

“Go to college, get my degrees, I really don’t know what I want to be,” Xzavier said.

Right now, Xzavier just wants an athletic big brother to play a few games with.

The teen said he's most looking forward to: "getting to play video games with him, playing basketball and just having fun.”

As for the final thing we should know: “that I didn’t want to be on TV,” Xzavier said with a huge smile.

I want to say: thank you Xzavier for getting outside your comfort zone. I know it’s not easy being a teen, much less putting yourself out there. But I also know there’s a great big brother out there for you, who is so glad you found the courage to introduce yourself.

If you’re interested in being Xzavier's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.