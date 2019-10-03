Be a Buddy: Meet Vanessa

“I like reading about animals and school and non-fiction books,” Vanessa said.

Vanessa enjoys reading and learning so much, she’s even pulled out a dictionary.

“I started from the As,” Vanessa explained.

Vanessa and I enjoyed an afternoon together playing at Dennis the Menace park. The intelligent 8-year-old also has an athletic side.

One thing she would like to do with her big sister is: “go to the YMCA and play sports.” Vanessa says football and basketball are her favorites.

Vanessa would also like to go shopping with her big sister to buy: “shoes and school supplies.”

But more important than the activities, Vanessa is really just looking for a caring woman to be her big sister.

“Somebody nice, loving and kind,” Vanessa explained.

If you’re interested in being Vanessa's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.