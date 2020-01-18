Be a Buddy: Meet Uriel

No one makes every shot. But we all know that it's impossible to make any shot you don't take.

Uriel already understands that. At 9-years-old, he's willing to take shots from all over the court.

"I like basketball it because you can make threes at half court, and then twos and ones," Uriel explained.

Uriel and I share the same favorite NBA team: the San Antonio Spurs. And Uriel has some pretty good predictions for the upcoming season.

"They're trying to get their brain moving and start making shoots and stuff like that to win the game," Uriel explained. "And then they'll get the trophy and the coaches will get happy too."

Rather it's playing basketball or another sport, Uriel just wants a big brother to play with.

"I want to go to the park and have fun and then make him happy and then help him with stuff," Uriel said.

Uriel is already focused on his future big brother's happiness, wanting to be as helpful as possible.

In return Uriel has this final request: "I want my big brother to be happy about me."

If you're interested in being Uriel's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website hereorgive them a call: (432) 687-0195.

