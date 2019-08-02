Be a Buddy: Meet Tino

Celestino — or Tino as most call him — enjoys just about every sport, from bowling here at Bowlero in Midland to Soccer.

“I’m really athletic, mostly all sports," Tino explained.

The 12-year-old is heading into 7th grade. He has no complaints about his first year in middle school he finished this spring.

“It was pretty good," Tino said. "I passed the STARR, so that’s why I’m not at summer school.“

Math is Tino’s favorite subject. He’s already learned: “multiplication, division, fractions, multiply decimals," he explained.

As for after school, he enjoys video games and movies, with Avengers Endgame being his top pick.

“It’s dramatic, yet action type of movie," Tino said.

The best summer memory he’s holding on to is written on his shirt — Op Camp.

“The time I had a Op Camp was really fun," Tino said. "It’s a church camp. It’s really fun.”

Tino wants a big brother to have fun with and just be a kid.

