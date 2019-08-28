Be a Buddy: Meet Taelyn

Taelyn has a deep love for music.

His favorite artists include Prince and Eminem.

The 11-year-old loves listening to music and creating his own.

Whether he starts with writing the lyrics or tapping out the beat, he has no trouble dropping freestyle raps.

In addition to being inspired by talented rappers, Taelyn says he also draws inspiration from his mom to step outside his comfort zone.

“I’m trying to be more open to stuff," Taelyn said.

Taelyn just started 6th grade and he has a simple goal: "to be better than last year," he explained.

Taelyn enjoys sports with his favorites being wrestling and karate.

He wants a big brother to talk to about his passions.

“Somebody who I can talk to a lot. Because most people I talk to about the same stuff, they hate it," Taelyn said.

If you’re interested in being Taelyn's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

