Be a Buddy: Meet Noah

Noah beat me more than once when we played tic-tac-toe. The seven-year-old also quickly found all five words in the Paw Patrol word search.

Like Chase, the police pup, Noah wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

"Because police save people," he explained.

In the first grade, Noah likes math best.

Like most children, Noah loves a sweet treat. With lots of frosting and sprinkles we decorated mini Nothing Bunt cakes together.

Noah is just looking for a big brother to play with.

"Because I'd do fun stuff with him," Noah explained.

Noah wants to make sure his future big brother knows three final things about him:

"I'm big and strong and seven," Noah said.

If you're interested in being Noah's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.