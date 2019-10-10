Be a Buddy: Meet Nicholas

Math is not difficult for Nicholas. It’s one of the 9-year-old's favorite subjects in fourth grade.

“Math is easy and you can just know it when you hear it the first time,” Nicholas explained.

Reading also comes easy for Nicholas. He enjoys the series "A Diary of a Wimpy Kid," as he’s penned his own journal. He also really likes "Dogman."

“I like it how a doghead is on a person’s body and then they save the world,” Nicholas said.

His sharp intellect and desire to make the world a little better all adds up to a bright future.

“I want to be a lawyer, because I heard that lawyers make a lot of money for helping not go to jail and stuff,” Nicholas said.

But the young man doesn’t just want to make a good living for himself. He wants to help take care of his family, thinking first about his grandfather but realizing already that sadly no one gets to live forever.

“I might never get to provide what they given me,” Nicholas said.

If you’re an attorney with a caring heart, you could be the perfect big brother Nicholas is looking for.

If you’re interested in being Nicholas's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

