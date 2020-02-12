Be a Buddy: Meet Matthew

Matthew is interested in or curious about almost everything!

"The classes I like are P.E. and music, reading and science and math," Matthew explained.

From his third grade classes to decorating cakes with me, this 9-year-old likes it all.

We decorated mini Nothing Bunt Cakes with frosting and lots of sprinkles at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office.

Matthew's curiosity really shined as he wanted to learn more about our video camera. He beamed playing photographer or hamming it up in front of the lens.

But he can just as easily get lost in a book.

"Reading is my favorite thing," Matthew said. "I like to read books. My most favorite is Dog Man."

Like many 9-year-old boys, he also enjoys video games.

He schooled me in Minecraft, and then wowed me with one of his favorite pop music songs.

He sang "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 and Cardi B.

On top of it all, Matthew has a good sense of humor.

A big brother is about the only thing Matthew is looking for.

"I really do want a big brother," Matthew said.

Rather it's to play Pokémon together or to break it down with some dance moves, Matthew will make sure it's fun!

"And when I have a big brother, I'm going to have the best day with him," Matthew said.

If you're interested in being Matthew's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

