Be a Buddy: Meet Maliki

Maliki is just about all set for Halloween. Together we picked out a big pumpkin for him from the St. Luke’s Pumpkin Patch in Midland.

Now, Maliki is just hoping a big brother will pick him.

“I want somebody to look up to because all my little brothers look up to me,” Maliki said. “I want to look up to somebody too.”

At nine years old, Maliki is the oldest child in his house.

“The best about being a big brother is that they’re copying everything you do and they follow me wherever I go,” Maliki said. “It’s like I never get any peace,” he added with a smile.

Maliki takes pride in the responsibility.

He’s protective of his younger siblings. He hopes to continue to help others with a career in law enforcement.

“When you’re a police officer, you’re trying to stop people from hurting other people,” Maliki explained.

In fourth grade, reading is one of Maliki’s favorite subjects.

Like most kids, he also loves playing outside.

“I like to go down the slide, and I like to play tag when my friends are there,” Maliki said. “Sometimes I climb on top of the monkey bars.”

Maliki would love to go to the park or just about anywhere with his future big brother.

But at the end of the day -- it’s a desire just about all of us hold deep inside -- Maliki just wants to be seen and heard by his big brother.

“It will be cool because other people can see you and it’s not like hiding in a dark shadow,” Maliki said.

If you’re interested in being Maliki's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

