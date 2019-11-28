Be a Buddy: Meet Lilly

Lilly really likes Disney princesses. But the imaginative 7-year-old doesn't just like watching them on a screen, she loves bringing them to life in art and with stories.

On a nice fall day at the St. Luke's Pumpkin Patch, Lilly and I created a beautiful Moana necklace together.

But Lilly doesn't need a pre-packaged arts and craft kit to make something beautiful.

"Like just two little pieces of blank white paper, and then I stapled them both together, and then I took some of my craft foam, and then I stapled it on there too," Lilly said explaining the recent little pencil bag she created with just basic supplies and her boundless creativity.

A woman with artistic talents would make the perfect big sister for Lilly.

"Maybe we would do some arts and crafts together or go to the playground," Lilly said with a hopeful smile.

But really this second grader is just looking for two foundational traits in her big sister.

"I want her to be nice and happy," Lilly said.

Above all, Lilly wants a new friend as she's had to say more than her fair share of goodbyes.

"I've been very lonely in my house," Lilly said. "I haven't played with anyone in a long time."

If you're interested in being Lilly's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

