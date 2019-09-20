Be a Buddy: Meet Lee'Ashianae

Lee’Ashianae loves to color and draw. It’s one of her favorite things to do in Kindergarten.

Together Lee’Ashianae and I drew a unicorn. The five-year-old picked a purple marker first, as it’s her favorite color.

I’m no artist, but side-by-side Lee'Ashianae and I enjoyed collaborating to make a colorful creation.

Lee’Ashianae is so kind and thoughtful, she gave me the completed work of art to take home.

The Disney film “Frozen” is Lee’Ashianae’s movie. She can quickly spot Elsa and sing along with “Let It Go.”

Lee’Ashianae wants a big sister simply to play with and she already has a number of fun places to start, suggesting: “the park, the carnival, Chucky Cheese and Mr. Gattis.”

If you’re interested in being Lee'Ashianae's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.