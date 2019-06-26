Be a Buddy: Meet Isaiah

Isaiah loves sports. He has a need for speed and a big heart for others too.

He enjoys playing soccer, especially getting to be the goalie.

“Is there any sport you don’t care for?” I asked. “Ping pong,” Isaiah responded with a smile.

Off the field Isaiah likes math. He just wrapped up fourth grade and learning about practical applications of numbers.

“Banking and saving accounts and interest when you have your money in the bank,” Isaiah explained.

But at 10-years-old, Football ranks king. He has big dreams of playing pro ball one day.

“I’m looking forward to getting an degree, going to college, fishing college and being a quarterback in football,” Isaiah said.

One of Isaiah’s favorite memories centers on football, but really isn’t about the game.

“The Dallas Cowboys didn’t win but we still liked it -- in the Super Bowl,” Isaiah explained. “I liked that because I like to see my family happy.”

A man with a love for sports and even a deeper love for family would make an all-star big brother for Isaiah.

“What would you tell your big brother, if he says, what makes you happy?” I asked Isaiah. “Seeing my family happy,” he replied.

If you’re interested in being Isaiah's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

