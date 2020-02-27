Be a Buddy: Meet Emery

Basketball is Emery's favorite sport and after school activity.

"I've been playing it since I was little," Emery explained. "I like it. It's fun."

The 11-year-old loves dribbling and shooting. He definitely took me to task on the hardwood.

But on and off the court, he is a polite and very respectful young man, answering many of my questions with: "Yes, ma'am."

In the fifth grade classroom, Emery likes science and math best.

"Math, you learn new things every day," Emery said. "And you're going to have to use it every day of your life."

We put some of those math skills to the test with a new Jumanji board game, that requires rolling multiple dice and adding the numbers together.

Jumanji is Emery's favorite movie.

"The second Jumanji was funny," Emery said.

While Emery would love to play a board game and basketball with his future big brother, he is focused on his responsibilities first.

"If I don't finish my homework in class, maybe he could help me with it," Emery said. "Then we could play basketball and football and stuff."

Emery is on the wait list for the school based mentorship program in Odessa through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin. In the school base program, bigs commit to spending one hour a week with their little, on the little's school campus, during the school year.

If you're interested in being Emery's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.