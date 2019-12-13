Be a Buddy: Meet Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a newly minted 7-year-old and loves to play just about any game.

She and I had a blast at Chuck E. Cheese's in Midland.

In first grade, she excels in spelling and math too.

With only brothers at home, Elizabeth wants a fellow female to spend time with and to just be a kid with.

"So I can have fun with them, and they can let me play a lot," Elizabeth explained.

She also enjoys art, and would love a big sister who shares her love for drawing.

"We could both draw the same pictures," Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth and I ended our fun afternoon both holding the same photo booth picture. For me it's a memory I won't soon forget, for Elizabeth it's the promise of a big sister she can't wait to meet.

If you're interested in being Elizabeth's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

