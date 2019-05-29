Be a Buddy: Meet Elijah

Midland, Tx. (KOSA) – Elijah loves sports. From a day at the Bowlero bowling alley in Midland to just about any field or court, the 6 year old loves to play ball.

“I like baseball, I like soccer, even I like basketball,” Elijah said.

Elijah just finished kindergarten this spring. When asked about his school year, he focused on the big picture, saying: “it’s like learning at school and it’s having fun.”

Like many children, shyness is on display when the microphone and camera come out. But Elijah is a fun loving and active kid. He wants a big brother just to play with.

As for when he’s older, Elijah has dreams of playing in the big leagues. When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Elijah said: “A baseball player.”

If you’re interested in being Elijah's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

