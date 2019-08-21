Be a Buddy: Meet Devon

Shooting hoops is a favorite of Devon’s.

“I like to play sports, like basketball and football," Devon said.

But the newly minted 7th grader has interests beyond the hardwood.

He’s polite, thoughtful and likes the subjects of science and robotics best.

“I really always had an interest in mixing things and seeing what would happen," Devon explained.

The 12-year-old already has an extensive plan for his future.

“I’m going to be a firefighter. My back up job is going to be an electrician. If that doesn’t work, I’m going to be a gym teacher.”

But it doesn’t stop with three options, there’s a backup to the backup.

“Just in case, I’ll Uber," Devon said with a smile.

Devon has a sense of humor and a friendly smile on top of it all.

“I live in a house with five siblings - five other siblings - I’m the sixth one," Devon explained "I would like to get out more.”

That’s exactly why he wants a big brother to get out and experience new things.

Above all, he wants a big brother to help him reach the full potential he’s brimming with.

“To have a successful future, that’s mainly it, because I don’t want to be those people who have to live on the street," Devon said.

If you’re interested in being Devon's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.