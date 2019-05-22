Be a Buddy: Meet Daniel

Midland, Tx. (KOSA) – As a 10-year-old boy, Daniel loves to have fun!

He has a kind smile and likes to create things, especially when Legos are involved.

“This one time I got a little box of these little tiny Legos and I built a tower --like an Eiffel Tower," Daniel explained.

Daniel is finishing up 5th grade. He enjoys science and reading the best. And he is already savvy enough to recognize success requires persistence.

“It was hard for me for reading, and then I got better and better as I went," Daniel said.

Like most children, Daniel wants a big brother so badly, he’s already dreamed up his first day with his big.

“[We'd] play games with each other and built stuff with our Legos," Daniel explained.

An architect or engineer would made a great big for Daniel. But he really just wants his big to embody two key traits: "be fun and nice person," Daniel said.

If you’re interested in being Daniel's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

