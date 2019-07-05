Be a Buddy: Meet Daliyah

“I’m Daliyah and I can’t wait to meet you!" Those are the first words Daliyah has for her future big sister.

I got to meet Daliyah at The Pottery.

The 12-year-old starts 7th grade in August and is looking forward to multiple actives.

“Orchestra, art, volleyball and soccer," Daliyah said.

In addition to being athletic, Daliyah is artistic, and she has a soft spot for animals.

She picked a puppy dog to paint, choosing her favorite color teal for the collar.

“I like animals because the way they are and their personalities," Daliyah explained.

Her two favorite creatures are a horse and a wolf.

“They’re both passionate, they have nice speed, color," Daliyah explained.

Daliyah dreams of being a veterinarian and working to help pets in need.

“I like animals and taking care of them because I know some of them out there aren’t in good homes," Daliyah said.

A kind-heart woman who works in a vet clinic, or volunteers at an animal shelter, or just has a love for horses would make a great big sister for Daliyah.

The preteen already has her first few activities with her future big sister picked out.

“Go ride horses, go to the park and go for a walk," Daliyah said.

If you’re interested in being Daliyah's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

