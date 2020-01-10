Be a Buddy: Meet Carter

Give 10-year-old Carter some markers along with a piece of paper and his creativity takes off!

"It's fun to do," Carter said. "There is a lot of stuff you can draw."

This elementary school student is very artistic and dedicated to the craft. He won't let anything spoil a work of art.

A minor slip of the hand on the character's mouth he was drawing turned him into a bandit, complete with the bank in the background and a sheriff to save the day.

Carter may be a little shy at first, but don't let that fool you. He's intelligent, caring and reflective. He easily knows what separates him from his twin brother.

"We don't like the same stuff," Carter explained. I don't think we look a like, but people do. He doesn't like drawing but I do."

Carter can't wait to take art next year in middle school. Right now, in 5th grade, he likes math best.

As Carter finishes out elementary school, he's just looking for a big brother to spend a little one-on-one time with.

If you're interested in being Carter's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website hereor give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

