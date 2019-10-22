Be a Buddy: Meet Camran

Camran is an active 11 year old. He loves playing football and has a good arm to back it up.

“It’s easy to catch the ball or intercept it,” Camran explained.

Math also is also a sinch for Camran. In fifth grade multiplication tables are the name of the game.

“I can go all the way to the twelves and get them all right,” Camran said.

Camran has a healthy competitive drive and an outgoing personality.

He has a twin brother, but he really wants a big brother.

A man with a strong mathematical mind and a friendly spirit would make the perfect match, as Camran is game for just about anything.

“We could play football or basketball, or we could try different games,” Camran said. “ Or we could practice multiplication.”

If you’re interested in being Camran’s big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

