Be a Buddy: Meet Camirra

Camirra celebrated part of her ninth birthday with me at the Dennis the Menace Park in Midland. But even on her special day, Camirra still thought of others and what they do for her, especially all her mom does.

“I feel happy and I feel like my mom is doing a lot of things for me for me,” Camirra explained. “At my birthday party I was so happy I almost cried, because she does a lot of things for me.”

Camirra is very kind, outgoing and intelligent. She’s already earned student of the week in third grade. When I asked what her favorite subject, she answered with two:

“Math, because you get to learn a lot in math. I also kind of like reading to, because you get to read a lot,” Camirra said.

While Camirra loves playing outside, after school she takes care of her responsibilities first.

“First I do my homework, then I play on my phone and play with my Barbie dolls,” Camirra explained.

Camirra is already formulating some big dreams for her bright future.

“I’m thinking about being an astronaut or a doctor, I mostly want to be a doctor because I want to help people,” Camirra said.

Whatever career path Camirra chooses, it’s clear she will be helping others.

Even when talking about her future big sister, Camirra’s giving and helpful spirit shines.

“We can go shopping and if I have money, I’ll pay for her,” Camirra said.

If you’re interested in being Camirra’s big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

