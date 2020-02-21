Be a Buddy: Meet Brielle

“Rainbow, I love rainbow,” Brielle said when asked what her favorite color is.

Brielle, 6, and I had fun putting together a colorful alphabet puzzle that was shaped like a giraffe.

“You know, I really like all the animals,” Brielle said. “And I really, really like unicorns and rainbows.”

The first grader knows all her letters and loves learning to do math too.

So I asked Brielle: what do you want to be when you grow up?

“Hmmm, a worker at HEB,” she responded.

Brielle is so expressive and outgoing. She wants to work at HEB to help people.

“So people can get food, if they’re homeless,” Brielle explained. “When I see people with a bucket and they’re homeless and they don’t have any food, I give them dollars.”

She has the biggest heart, a vivid imagination and loves to play.

Brielle is just missing a big sister in her life.

“I really, really, really want a nice big sister,” Brielle said.

And while she’d play just about anything with her future big sister, she does have one dream outing.

“I want her to take me to a nail salon, because I really want a big sister.”

If you're interested in being Brielle's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

