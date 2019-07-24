Be a Buddy: Meet Anthony

Anthony has a bright smile along with an outgoing personality.

“I’m nice and friendly and I get along with people," Anthony said.

He likes to do just about anything that’s fun, whether that’s bowling at Bowlero in Midland or playing video games at home.

“I like to play Minecraft because it teaches you survival and creative — to be creative,” Anthony said.

Anthony is preparing to enter 5th grade in August.

He has big dreams of serving our country one day as it runs in his family.

“I want to be in the Army, like my great grandpa was,” Anthony said. “He was in World War II and he died in WWII.”

At just 10 years old, Anthony clearly has a big heart for the family that’s gone before him.

He wants a big brother to spend some one-on-one time with, but Anthony is not just thinking about himself.

“So my family can be happy and I can have someone to play with,” Anthony explained.

If you’re interested in being Anthony's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

