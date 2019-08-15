Be a Buddy: Meet Angel

Angel feels right at home among the shelves of books.

The 12-year-old is a voracious reader, already quickly able to identify the moral of his favorite series.

“In Bird and Squirrel, that means get along with each other and you’ll find a way out of the problem,” Angel said.

As Angel heads into 7th grade, he’s already keenly aware of the harsh reality that sadly not all his classmates have his kind heart.

“My thoughts on junior high are: trying to be brave, look after myself from high school bullies,” Angel explained.

Angel is a talented artist, and wise well beyond his years. He already knows he doesn’t want to limit his possibilities.

“There are so many jobs to choose from out there, the world takes time for you to get to know,” Angel said.

Angel can’t wait to get to know his big brother and try new things.

“Maybe we could teach ourselves sports and how to do them correctly,” Angel said.

The only thing Angel’s big brother must have is a gentle soul.

Angel explained he wants his brother to be: “not bossy, kind with a heart, and to always get along with me.”

If you’re interested in being Angel's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

