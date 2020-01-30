Be a Buddy: Meet Anayza

Anayza ia a very creative and artistic 9-year-old. She loves arts and crafts.

"You get to create new things that aren't created and you get to have fun," she explained.

With colored beads and one peace of string, we worked together to create a cupcake key chain.

But when it comes to real food, Anayza has a cultured pallet -- especially for a third grader.

"I love sushi," she said.

Anayza is kind and generous too. While she like dogs best, she still spends her own money to buy food for the cat that lives outside her home.

"I think the cat that's outside our house is just there for the food, but I don't care, because I love her," Anayza explained.

Anayza is just looking for a big sister to share her creativity and kindness with.

A woman with a love for art would make a great big sister for her.

If you're interested in being Anayza's big sister through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

