Be a Buddy: Meet Aaron

Aaron describes himself as: “funny, approachable, smart.”

I would also add very well-rounded, mature and polite to that list.

The 11-year-old is headed into 7th grade in August. He’s looking forward to middle school.

"Just to make new friends and make good grades," Aaron explained.

A Sunday with toppings is his ice cream dish of choice. Science is his favorite subject. As for number one hobby after school, that answer was easy: “gaming," Aaron quickly responded. “Like Mine Craft, Fort Night and Call of Duty.”

But Aaron is not just a gamer. He enjoys playing with his dog, along with his chickens, and he’s also a talented musician.

“I really like piano because I can play difference songs," Aaron explained. “I can play Harry Potter and Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Aaron also enjoys traveling. He’s already visited several Texas cities and even ventured across the ocean.

“Africa, Abilene, Dallas, New York -- that’s about it," Aaron explained.

If you’re thinking you may not be able to cut it as a big brother for Aaron, he has a simple and kind message for you.

“It’s ok, it’s fine, you’re good enough," Aaron said. "I’ll go with anybody basically.”

If you’re interested in being Aaron's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.

