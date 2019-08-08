Be a Buddy: Meet Isaiah

At the Midland Centennial Library, Isaiah loved getting to play with the foam building blocks.

On the other side of the library, Isaiah’s favorite book is anything Pokémon. Pikachu is one of his favorite characters.

The soon to be second grader is excited to learn new thing in the new school year.

With a mom and two sisters a home, Isaiah wants a big brother to look up to and someone he can just have fun and play with.

“I like to play video games, like fortnight, mortal combat XL or basketball, football or WWE," Isaiah said.

If you’re interested in being Isaiah's big brother through Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, visit their website here or give them a call: (432) 687-0195.