Baylor student tests negative for coronavirus

A Baylor student has tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus, according to university officials.

On Friday the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced that a student at the university who had recently traveled to China was being tested for the virus.

Samples were sent to the Center for Disease Control and were returned with negative results on Monday.

“This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results,” said Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services.

“We continue to take this issue seriously and remain vigilant. Our prayers are with all those affected and for the doctors, nurses and other health officials who are working to understand and contain the virus,” Dr. Stern said. “At this time, we ask our campus community to continue to take actions to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses.”