Basin Strong benefit to support those affected on August 31

The community is invited to come together in January to support those who were affected on August 31.

The Basin Strong benefit will be held at 5 p.m. on January 16, 2020 at the La Hacienda Event Center and will feature a donor-sponsored Boots & Black Tie Benefit Dinner followed by a Hope & Healing community concert featuring Rick Trevino and Clay Walker.

A portion of the proceeds from the dinner and concert will be donated to the Odessa Community Foundation's August 31 Fund.

CBS7's own Shelby Landgraf and Jay Hendricks will emcee the dinner and concert.

Those who are interested can sponsor tables for the dinner here. Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.

Volunteers are needed for the night of the event. Anyone interested in donating their time can email Hope@BasinStrong.com.