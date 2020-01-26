Barstow man killed in car-pedestrian crash

A Barstow man is dead following a car-pedestrian crash that happened overnight in Southwest Odessa.

Around 2:32 a.m. on Sunday morning, Odessa Police responded to IH-20 and West County Road.

Investigation revealed that 23-year-old Louie Rico Jr. was having car trouble and got out of his vehicle. Rico was walking in the westbound lanes of IH-20 before being struck by a Dodge Challenger.

Rico died on scene, according to Odessa Police. There were no reports of any other injuries.

Investigators said alcohol was a possible factor for Rico, but the investigation continues.