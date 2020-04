According to Midland Police, there is a barricaded suspect on Loop 250.

Midland Police tell CBS7 that you should avoid North Loop 250 from Garfield to Lamesa Road, which is about 4 miles of the loop and passes over Big Spring Street.

Police are diverting traffic off each side's exit ramp.

No other details were given.

