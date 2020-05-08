Barber shops back in business with new hygiene protocols

Across Texas Friday, barber shops nail and tanning salons are opening their doors first the first time since the governor issued his executive order in March.

Legacy Barber Studio employees are more than happy to open up their doors once again, but more importantly their focus is to do it in a way that cuts down on the risks.

After closing down for weeks, it’s back to business as usual.

“To be able to get back to it,” Owner Anthony Roque said. “It’s so rewarding.”

Well, not quite as usual.

Legacy Barber Studio looks a little different with chairs separated by plastic curtains and familiar faces partially covered.

“Wearing gloves, proper PPE, masks. Taking all precautions to keep our community safe,” the owner explained.

Odessans are grateful for it.

Over at Coiffures Barber Shop Dominique Estorga said the whole “quarantine look” didn’t really suit him.

“I kind looked like a caveman,” he said with a laugh. “Kind of barbarian, y’know?”

But, of course, coming in for a cut was about more than fading out a bad hair day.

“Man, it feels good, actually,” Estorga said. “It feels normal. It feels like America again, y’know? It doesn’t feel like we’re somewhere that doesn’t allow us to participate in our freedoms, y’know? So, it feels good to get back to the normal life.”

Normal is something even more valuable to any business owner like Roque who had to find other work fast to stay afloat while his business was temporarily swept away.

He says this past month was tough one, but he’s come out sharper than ever.

“We didn’t expect to have to go through this this year,” Roque said. “I don’t think 2020 everybody expected it to be an all different year than what came out, but I mean we’re going to adapt and continue providing for our community like we should.”

If you’re looking to get a cut, you may have to wait.

The phones have been ringing off the hook at Legacy Barber Studio and the shop is already booking appointments into next week.