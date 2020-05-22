Bar owner's rejoice as lockdowns are lifted, customers return

Bar owners are rejoicing as Governor Greg Abbott has finally allowed them to reopen.

For Corky’s Bar and Grill Manager Ester Fernandez, walking through the bar’s doors again was a rush.

“It felt so good,” she said. “It really did.”

It’s no wonder.

Fernandez said she had be laid off when the bar was forced to close back in March and she filed for unemployment for the first time ever.

“I’ve been here for ten years and managed to pay my bills and stuff like that but this time it was a complete stop,” Fernandez said. “So, it was really hard. I think everyone in the service industry was affected very hard.”

But now it’s back to business as usual with a few small changes.

The staff is much more focused on keeping the countertops spotless to make sure the bar is as safe as possible for customers.

It’s a small price to pay to give their customers a space where they finally feel normal again after staying isolated for so long.

“I think it feels great for those guys,” Corky’s Owner Randy Elam said. “Everybody’s relieved that they can finally get out again.”

Likewise, Fernandez said she’s thrilled to see her favorite regulars return to the bar.

“It was a little strange cause I wanted to just run up and hug them. Cause I haven’t seen them in such a long time, I have relationships with all these people. It was really good. It was like having your family come back after they’ve been gone for a long vacation.”

For now, Corky’s only a few of those loyal customers at a time until the governor allows 50% capacity.

But hey, it’s better than nothing.

“At least there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Elam said. “For a while we were wondering, y’know?”

Elam said it’s going to take some time before everyone has the extra cash to come out again, but when they do, Corky’s will be ready.

