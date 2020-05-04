Bar owner and protesters arrested in West Odessa after bar reopens

A bar owner and protesters with weapons were arrested in West Odessa after the bar reopened against Governor Greg Abbott's orders.

According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, the owner of Big Daddy Zane's was arrested for violating Gov. Abbott's orders on reopening businesses in the state.

Deputies arrested six protesters at the bar for having weapons at a licensed premises.

The protesters had previously been at Anytime Fitness supporting the owner of the gym. Anytime Fitness reopened on Friday against the governor's orders.

No other details have been released at this time.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office will be holding a news conference on the arrests on Tuesday morning. CBS7 will be sharing the conference.