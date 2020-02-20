FIRST ON CBS7: Bandidos and Mongols motorcycle gangs had shootout Sunday night according to police

The two motorcycle gangs involved in Sunday night's shooting have been identified as the Bandidos and the Mongols, according to Midland Police.

The shootout killed one person. MPD released his name today. They say he's Alex Canales Villarreal. The 45-year-old was from McAllen, TX.

Police told us Sunday night three others were shot too. Two were in critical condition and the third was in fair condition. Investigators have not released the names or updated conditions of those three.

The two gangs were at the Your Place bar Sunday evening. The owner tells CBS7 he and his staff noticed they were getting edgy with one another, so they called 911. Then the shootout happened.

The TABC has suspended Your Place's alcohol license for the next few weeks while the investigation continues.

No word on whether anyone has been arrested for the shooting. The gangs were last seen riding West out of Midland.