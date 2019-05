The favorite swimming hole of West Texas has now been reopened to the public.

Balmorhea State Park announced on Thursday that its pool has been reopened.

The pool had to be closed at the start of May as contractors worked to install a metal plate over the water release gate. According to the park, this would ensure the safety of swimmers and divers and help with the reopening of the pool.

Issues with the gate were discovered during the pool's annual cleaning.