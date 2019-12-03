Balloon release held to honor fallen Midland police officer Nathan Heidelberg

The Midland Police Department held a special balloon release on Monday to remember fallen officer Nathan Heidelberg on what would have been his 29th birthday.

(Photo: Midland Police Department/Facebook)

Pictures of the event were shared on the department's Facebook page.

On hand were members of both the police department and fire department as well as Heidelberg's family members and friends.

Officer Heidelberg died after being shot while responding to an alarm call at a Midland home back in March.