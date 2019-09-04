The fifth annual 'Back the Badges Blood Drive'

A local blood bank is asking for the community's support in their annual ‘Back the Badges Blood Drive.'

Dianne Scott with Vitalant said people who donate blood will receive a free snack and a shirt for their participation.

Vitalant along with Midland Fire and Police Department kicked off their fifth annual ‘Back the Badges Blood Drive,' on Wednesday.

According to Vitalant this is Midlands biggest and most important blood drives during the year and it is used to help fight shortages at hospitals in the Permian Basin.

“It is important that people donate up to 3 times a year. We are excited about people coming and donating. We are doing this as a friendly competition but it’s a lot of fun. We have a lot of fun,” said Scott.

Vitalant said if you would like to participate in this friendly competition you can donate blood at the Midland Mall from 12:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. up until Sunday.