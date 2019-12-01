BREAKING: Wanted felon gets in pursuit with law enforcement; crashes and kills civilian

A felon wanted on a federal warrant is in custody after a vehicle pursuit ended in a crash and one civilian dead Sunday, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

The pursuit started in the 1900 block of Mockingbird. Eventually, the offender was westbound on University and t-boned a vehicle pulling out of the Lowes parking lot.

A civilian was transported to the Medical Center Hospital ER and was pronounced dead.

DPS is currently working the crash, and plans to file criminal charges evading causing death/injury. ECSO CSI is assisting in the investigation.

