BREAKING: Kamille McKinney not located at Ala. apartment complex after hours-long search

After an hours-long search at a Birmingham apartment complex, police say they did not locate Kamille McKinney, Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams confirms.

Birmingham police received a tip that the missing 3-year-old girl was located at Marland Apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson Ave. Authorities spent several hours searching apartments on Wednesday.

WBRC responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m. Kamille’s father, paternal grandmother and great grandmother were on the scene, as were many residents who live in the area.

Officers said Kamille was kidnapped from the front yard of a Birmingham housing community during a birthday party. An Amber Alert was issued to aid in the search.

Kamille, nicknamed “Cupcake,” was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday wearing a pink T-shirt with leopard-print design and leopard-print shorts with no shoes.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for Cupcake mainly. This isn’t about nobody else, this is about Cupcake. Bringing Cupcake home and bringing these people to justice,” said her grandmother, Lekisha Simpson.

She also made the following plea:

“I just want to say to that person: Let her go. Do the right thing. It could have been you. It could have been your child. Anybody, just let her go.”

