BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: El Paso police say multiple people killed in shooting at shopping mall

Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage Saturday at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said.

Police responded in the early afternoon to an active shooter scene at the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer danger to the public.

One law enforcement source told CBS News that preliminary information is that there were two male shooters with a AK 47-style weapon. Earlier, El Paso police tweeted that they had received reports of "multiple shooters."

Witness Ray Holgin told CBS News that he was about to go into the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots. He said he thought he saw at least two people with guns. Holgin told CBS News that he saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground, but he's not sure if she was shot.

Details of the shooting were not immediately clear but many people took to social media to report details, video and images.

Walmart released a statement, saying it was working with law enforcement and "praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders.".

This is a developing story and will be updated.

